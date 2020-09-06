Cold snap, frost expected for southern Sask.

Anyone south of Prince Albert, Sask., may want to cover what is left of their summer plants.

A weather statement from Environment Canada is warning of abruptly cool temperatures for much of southern Saskatchewan beginning Sunday and carrying through to Tuesday morning.

Frost is possible Tuesday morning.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Fulton, a fast-moving, low-pressure weather system called an Alberta Clipper is the cause of the sudden change.

"Behind [the clipper] is a cold front coming through … and in the wake of that cold front, we've got some pretty strong northerly winds and much cooler air coming out of the Arctic," he said.

Fulton said this cold snap is pretty normal. The change has to come at some point, he said.

"For a few days, it'll be cool. And then we actually do see a rebound in the temperature," he said.

Fulton said it'll be pretty windy until Monday night. That calmness will allow the cold air to settle in, which is why frost is likely Tuesday morning.