It's fall supper season in Sask. Here's a list of 40 coming up in the next few weeks
Angelina Addie composed a list of fall suppers of 2019
Perogies, cabbage rolls, and more, the small town tradition of fall suppers shows no sign of stopping. Instead, people are becoming even more aware of all the different suppers through social media.
The Saskatchewan Fall Suppers Facebook group started in 2014 and has grown to more than 650 members. Angelina Addie is one of the administrators of the group, and says there are still about 40 to come this season.
"I found it when I was on maternity leave and craving Turkey," Addie said. "I found some fall suppers and put them up there and everybody else does all the work, hard work."
The top things on Addie's checklist for a great fall supper are perogies and cabbage rolls, she said.
"That's an absolute must," she said. "And you get the best coleslaw too which seems to be a staple at most falls suppers — and a jelly salad."
Addie says this is one small town tradition that isn't showing signs of stopping.
"There's lots of smaller communities that are dying, but for some reason once a year everybody gets together," she said. "And raises money to fix the roof or to pay for the parking lot or whatever they need money for it."
"It's incredible really."
Often the suppers are raising money for a youth group, new siding for a community hall, or another cause. Addie hopes one day to take her own little son to a fall supper and get her children interested in the tradition.
"We'll go and we'll teach him how to to talk to strangers and and sit next to somebody he's never met," she said.
Below is a list of the 40 fall suppers yet to come. Some suppers require pre-purchased tickets or may be sold out, so Addie recommends contacting the organizers to confirm availability. See a fall supper not on the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca.
Oct. 12
- McLean
Oct. 13
- Regina – Queen City Gymnastics at Our Lady of Peace Church
Oct. 16
- Creelman – Hall
Oct. 19
- Edenwold – Hall
- Regina – All Saints Anglican Church
- Blaine Lake – Doukhobor Society, Borsch Dinner
- Regina – Heritage United Church
- Regina – Grace Mennonite Church
Oct. 20
- Kamsack – Westminster Memorial United Church
- Rush Lake – Hall
- Bangor – Hall
- Hubbard – Hall
- Brancepeth – Community Hall
- Neudorf – Community Hall
- Kerrobert – United Church
- St. Joseph's Parish – Marcelin
- Bethune – K+S Community Hall
- North Battleford – Notre Dame Parish
- Lumsden – Community Hall
- Battleford – St. Vital Church
- Saskatoon – Nutana Legion
- Loreburn – Town and Country Centre
- Burstall – Community Hall
- Briercrest – Community Centre
- Allan – Communiplex
- Rowletta – Civic Centre
- Hazenmore
- Rosthern – St. Odilon Parish
Oct. 26
- Prince Albert – Legion
- Weldon – Care Home
Oct. 27
- Tisdale – Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Parish
- Langham – Affinity Community Hall
- Saskatoon – St. Patrick Parish
- Swift Current – Community Baptist Church
- Invermay – Community Hall
- St. Front – Church Basement
- Dundurn – Community Hall
Oct. 30
- Regina German Club – October Mahlzeit
Nov. 3
- Rama – St. Peter and Paul Church
- Regina – Westminster United Church
With files from Bluesky and Nichole Huck
