It's fall supper season in Sask. Here's a list of 40 coming up in the next few weeks

Perogies, cabbage rolls, and more, the small town tradition of fall suppers shows no sign of stopping. Instead, people are becoming even more aware of all the different suppers through social media.

The Saskatchewan Fall Suppers Facebook group started in 2014 and has grown to more than 650 members. Angelina Addie is one of the administrators of the group, and says there are still about 40 to come this season.

"I found it when I was on maternity leave and craving Turkey," Addie said. "I found some fall suppers and put them up there and everybody else does all the work, hard work."

The top things on Addie's checklist for a great fall supper are perogies and cabbage rolls, she said.

"That's an absolute must," she said. "And you get the best coleslaw too which seems to be a staple at most falls suppers — and a jelly salad."

Angelina Addie found the Saskatchewan Fall Suppers Facebook Group while on maternity leave. (Submitted by Angelina Addie)

Addie says this is one small town tradition that isn't showing signs of stopping.

"There's lots of smaller communities that are dying, but for some reason once a year everybody gets together," she said. "And raises money to fix the roof or to pay for the parking lot or whatever they need money for it."

"It's incredible really."

Often the suppers are raising money for a youth group, new siding for a community hall, or another cause. Addie hopes one day to take her own little son to a fall supper and get her children interested in the tradition.

"We'll go and we'll teach him how to to talk to strangers and and sit next to somebody he's never met," she said.

Fall suppers are a tradition in Saskatchewan, and one that Angelina Addie said isn't slowing down. (Saskatchewan Fall Suppers/Facebook)

Below is a list of the 40 fall suppers yet to come. Some suppers require pre-purchased tickets or may be sold out, so Addie recommends contacting the organizers to confirm availability. See a fall supper not on the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca.

Oct. 12

McLean

Oct. 13

Regina – Queen City Gymnastics at Our Lady of Peace Church

Oct. 16

Creelman – Hall

Oct. 19

Edenwold – Hall

Regina – All Saints Anglican Church

Blaine Lake – Doukhobor Society, Borsch Dinner

Regina – Heritage United Church

Regina – Grace Mennonite Church

Oct. 20

Kamsack – Westminster Memorial United Church

Rush Lake – Hall

Bangor – Hall

Hubbard – Hall

Brancepeth – Community Hall

Neudorf – Community Hall

Kerrobert – United Church

St. Joseph's Parish – Marcelin

Bethune – K+S Community Hall

North Battleford – Notre Dame Parish

Lumsden – Community Hall

Battleford – St. Vital Church

Saskatoon – Nutana Legion

Loreburn – Town and Country Centre

Burstall – Community Hall

Briercrest – Community Centre

Allan – Communiplex

Rowletta – Civic Centre

Hazenmore

Rosthern – St. Odilon Parish

Oct. 26

Prince Albert – Legion

Weldon – Care Home

Oct. 27

Tisdale – Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Parish

Langham – Affinity Community Hall

Saskatoon – St. Patrick Parish

Swift Current – Community Baptist Church

Invermay – Community Hall

St. Front – Church Basement

Dundurn – Community Hall

Oct. 30

Regina German Club – October Mahlzeit

Nov. 3

Rama – St. Peter and Paul Church

Regina – Westminster United Church