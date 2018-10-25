Live Blog
Follow along as the fall sitting of the Sask. legislature gets underway
The Saskatchewan legislature returns for its fall sitting on Wednesday, and CBC Saskatchewan's Adam Hunter will be live-tweeting the proceedings.
CBC's Adam Hunter will be live-tweeting from the legislature
The Saskatchewan legislature has returned for its fall sitting, with the throne speech delivered Wednesday afternoon.
CBC Saskatchewan reporter Adam Hunter is at the legislature and will be tweeting live during Thursday's proceedings.
He'll offer insights and analysis as the Saskatchewan Party government and the Sask. NDP Opposition square off in the legislative chamber. If you're on mobile, you can follow along here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.