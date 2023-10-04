People in Sask. can now book their fall flu and COVID-19 shots. Here's what you should know

People in Saskatchewan can now book their fall flu and COVID-19 shots online or over the phone.

Appointments are available at public health clinics, pharmacies and some doctors' offices across the province starting next Tuesday, the province said in a news release.

The vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant is part of Saskatchewan's fall immunization program.

Both shots are free and can be administered at the same appointment.

"I think getting both the COVID-19 updated vaccine and the influenza vaccine together is perfectly fine," Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said in a Wednesday interview with CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Nazeem Muhajarine is an epidemiologist at the University of Saskatchewan. (Submitted by University of Saskatchewan)

"It's a personal choice though. If you did have some reaction for either one of those two vaccines in the past, getting one at a time would be probably what you'd want to do."

Muhajarine says Saskatchewan has one of the lowest vaccination uptake rates out of the Canadian provinces. He recommends everyone get their shots, even if they consider themselves healthy.

The Ministry of Health says getting influenza and COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to limit transmission rates this fall and winter.

"It's important to remember that you're not only protecting yourself against illness — you're protecting your family and friends as well," Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley said in Tuesday's news release.

"Getting immunized is proven in the fight against illness and will help keep you and your loved ones healthy."

The health ministry recommends all high-risk groups of people get their flu shot as soon as possible. The most vulnerable include seniors, people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems, children younger than five and pregnant women.

Children under five can only get their flu shots at a Saskatchewan Health Authority public flu clinic, public health office, or from a physician or nurse practitioner.

New variants

New COVID-19 subvariants have emerged since COVID-19 vaccines first became available.

Muhajarine says it's important that people stay up to date with their vaccines, because updated shots provide better protection against newer subvariants like Omicron XBB.1.5

"We are not calling it a booster because we are not trying to boost an existing immunity, but rather we are trying to introduce new immunity for the currently circulating variant of the virus," Muhajarine said.

"Whether you have had previous vaccine doses or you haven't had any at all, it really doesn't matter. I like to say or think that, you know, the clock has restarted here basically with vaccines."

Saskatchewan residents can book immunization for themselves or their family members through the Saskatchewan Health Authority's online booking tool at any time or by calling 1-833-727-5829 Monday to Friday.