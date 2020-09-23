Hallo-will or won't? Province releases fall activity guidelines amid pandemic

Fall is here and Saskatchewan has released its guidelines on the dos and don'ts for autumnal activities like Halloween and Thanksgiving, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some highlights.

Thanksgiving and fall/fowl suppers

Public health's limits on gatherings will still be in place by the time Thanksgiving rolls around. It's 30 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings, providing there is enough space for those not in the same extended household to physically distance. If there's not, the gathering needs to be smaller.

For fall/fowl suppers, buffet-style or self-serve meals are not allowed.

For Thanksgiving, the province says that one person should plate and serve the food. Potlucks are discouraged.

"Vulnerable individuals, such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions, should receive their food first to minimize cross-contamination," the guidelines read, in part.

Halloween

The province's rules for physical distancing still apply for Halloween. In its updated re-open plan, the province suggests using tongs or a similar tool to distribute candy at a distance. Only wrapped candy should be handed out.

Parents may want to disinfect the candy wrappers with a wipe, or quarantine the candy for 72 hours before consuming, the province says.

The province suggested that the same person hands out candy and washes their hands and surfaces like handrails and doorbells frequently.

"Trick-or-treaters should consider incorporating non-medical masks (e.g. cloth or other materials) into their costumes, while ensuring their eyes are not covered for safety reasons," the guidelines read, in part.

You can read the full guidelines here.