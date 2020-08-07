Fake, real firearms seized after Regina police investigate threat report

Regina police say replica and real weapons were seized after a call on Thursday morning.

Police say they were called at about 7:48 a.m. CST, on Thursday to an apartment on the 4700 block of 4th Avenue to assist a citizen.

Officers were told a young woman had been held at the apartment against her will and managed to escape out the back door.

Officers were told a man who knew the victim was inside the apartment with a firearm and was threatening to harm himself and police.

Police set up a safety perimeter, told residents to stay inside and a section of 4th Avenue between Royal Street and Lewvan Drive was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Police eventually made phone contact with the man thought to be armed inside the apartment and determined he had left before officers arrived earlier.

Officers searched the apartment and found no people but seized four replica firearms, a shotgun, ammunition and a large sword.

Traffic restrictions were lifted at about 2 p.m.

In the end, two females were detained as part of the weapons offence investigation and one was placed under arrest for outstanding unrelated warrants.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.