Roughriders re-sign all-star quarterback Fajardo through 2022 season
The 28-year-old Fajardo had a breakout season in 2019
Quarterback Cody Fajardo has signed a contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders through the 2022 season.
The 6-foot-2, 215 pound Fajardo said he was "very excited" to be back in Regina.
Fajardo had a breakout year in 2019 with the Riders. He was named a CFL all-star and the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player.
The 28-year-old led the Riders to a 13-5 finish in 2019, only the third time the team finished in first place since 1975, and led the league with 4,302 passing yards.
Prior to joining the Riders, Fajardo spent one season with the B.C. Lions and two with the Toronto Argonauts, where he won a Grey Cup in 2017.
The California native attended the University of Nevada, where he became just the second player in Division I history to reach 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing, joining Nevada alumni Colin Kaepernick.
