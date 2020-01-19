Fajardo now '100% healthy' months after playing injured in CFL West Final

Cody Fajardo revealed at Saturday's Saskatchewan Rush game in Saskatoon that he has recovered from two torn oblique muscles.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback said he has been at home being "a couch potato" and recovering for the last two months, since he played injured in a playoff loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 17 in Regina.

"One hundred per cent healthy. This is the first weekend I've been cleared to do physical activity," Fajardo said.

"So I've been a couch potato the last two months, driving myself crazy — but now I'm able to throw a ball."

The QB also donned a green Rush jersey and threw his first pass in two months during a special half-time program.

The Colorado Rush defeated the Saskatchewan Rush 12-6 during Saturday's game.

Late last year, Fajardo revealed he had been playing injured in the West Final against Winnipeg and had been lobbing passes while two oblique muscles were torn.

Fajardo had more than 1,000 rushing yards, and more than 4,300 passing yards in 18 games with Saskatchewan last season. He threw for 18 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more.

He was nominated for the CFL's most outstanding player award.

"I know we got a lot of unfinished business," Fajardo said about the upcoming CFL season.

The 108th Grey Cup will be held in Regina at Mosaic Stadium. The last time the Grey Cup was in Regina was 2013, when the Roughriders defeated the Tiger-Cats at home.