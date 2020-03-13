Two perspectives on faith-based institutions for Phase 3 in Saskatchewan

Phase 3 of Saskatchewan's Re-Open plan is set to get rolling Monday. This phase includes tattoo shops, aestheticians, gyms, restaurants and places of worship.

While some faith-based institutions are ready to open Monday, others are waiting.

Islamic Association of Saskatchewan

Daniel Kuhlen, spokesperson for the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan said the mosque is going to look a lot different when folks arrive Monday.

They will be doing prayer in the gymnasium, because there is no carpet and is therefore easier to clean. The space will be disinfected before and after each prayer. The mosque is opening for the five prayers a day, seven days a week. Places of worship can open at one-third of the occupancy rate of the building with a maximum of 30 individuals being allowed in.

Everyone has to wear a mask, physically distance and can't congregate before or after prayer.

"The fact that the mosque can now open, that's a source of a lot of joy and anticipation, but then that's quickly dampened by the reality that yes, but it's only open to a maximum of 30 people and has to be done under really strict criteria," Kuhlen said.

"It's maybe foreshadowing the light at the end of the tunnel kind of anticipation."

The mosque will be set up so it's one way traffic. Kuhlen said the mosque has managed to stay open even through renovations, so the fact that it has been closed for this long is pretty unprecedented. He said the mosque understands and supports the health guidelines in place.

Kuhlen and his colleagues have set up a registration system to hopefully make the most of the 30 people maximum. People wanting to attend have to register online and Kuhlen said he hopes people will be generous with their spots.

"If you've made it to prayer at the mosque on Monday, maybe give up your space so they can come maybe Tuesday or Wednesday."

Congregation Agudas Israel

For Rabbi Claudio Jodorkovsky, he felt it would be best to wait before opening again. He said his congregation has been heavily participating in the online resources they have to offer.

"We just think we don't have any reason to rush and we prefer to be cautious about it," Jodorkovsky said Sunday.

"From the Jewish perspective, we see health as the most important priority so we don't want to force or to invite anyone to be part of a social gathering when we still are not sure. It's not that the virus went away."

Jodorkovsky said it's likely they will continue with online services throughout the summer and re-evaluate then. The online components have given the congregation the opportunity to do things they weren't doing before, Jodorkovsky said.

"Religious life is an essential part of our life ... it is something that our congregants need today more than ever, but fortunately we have other ways of engaging people in our activities without encouraging them to be in physical contact with each other."

The congregation has weekly Shabbat services, adult education classes and Hebrew school, all online.

"People have been very, very supportive and they recognize and are very grateful for what the leadership has been doing."