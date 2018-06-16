The smiling faces of Queen City Pride and their proud moments
It's the most colourful day of the year in Regina.
Parade proves to be a place for everyone
It was a very colourful and proud day in Regina.
The Queen City Pride Parade celebrated its 29th year on Saturday.
We only need one parade: a pride parade. It's for everybody.- J'nessa Rayne
Family, friends and allies came together to celebrate Regina's gender and sexually diverse community.
We asked those taking part in the occasion what pride means to them.
I just want to teach my kids to love who they want to love.- Sarah Williams
Pride to me means commemorating the lives of those queer and trans people who have died fighting for LGBTQ rights.- Jacq Brasseur
Inclusivity.- Susan Schrader
We also asked Queen City Pride-goers what moment in their life brought them pride, or what brings them pride in their life today.
Just this year I've been feeling very proud. People are being more accepting.- Keano Park
I would have to say this one right now. For me this is actually my first pride ever. I came to Canada in January and finally I get to express myself in the way that I feel.- Adi Cesovic
When I won Miss Divas for the first time and I was more comfortable in my own skin and being a drag queen. That was the first time that I felt myself, when I got crowned.- Olive Pit
Anytime that I'm with my girlfriend. I feel so connected with who I am.- Taylor Hennessey