The smiling faces of Queen City Pride and their proud moments

It was a very colourful and proud day in Regina.

The Queen City Pride Parade celebrated its 29th year on Saturday.

We only need one parade: a pride parade. It's for everybody. - J'nessa Rayne

Family, friends and allies came together to celebrate Regina's gender and sexually diverse community.

We asked those taking part in the occasion what pride means to them.

Sarah Williams and her two daughters celebrate pride in Regina. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

I just want to teach my kids to love who they want to love. - Sarah Williams

Jacq Brasseur, executive director of the UR Pride Centre with friend Tori Yuzik. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Pride to me means commemorating the lives of those queer and trans people who have died fighting for LGBTQ rights. - Jacq Brasseur

Susan Schrader with her dogs Mojo and Peanut. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Inclusivity. - Susan Schrader

We also asked Queen City Pride-goers what moment in their life brought them pride, or what brings them pride in their life today.

Keano Park and Chelsea Smart. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Just this year I've been feeling very proud. People are being more accepting. - Keano Park

Adi Cesovic with "partner-in-crime" Branimir Mlikic. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

I would have to say this one right now. For me this is actually my first pride ever. I came to Canada in January and finally I get to express myself in the way that I feel. - Adi Cesovic

Olive Pit and Yada Ya-Oughtta-Book-Ahead. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

When I won Miss Divas for the first time and I was more comfortable in my own skin and being a drag queen. That was the first time that I felt myself, when I got crowned. - Olive Pit

Rain Hoff, 16, with partner Taylor Hennessey, 15. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)