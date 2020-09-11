Faces of COVID-19: Sask. people share what it's like to have the virus

What is it like to have COVID-19? It's a question often discussed, but fewer than 2,000 people in Saskatchewan can definitively answer it.

Over the summer, CBC Saskatchewan searched for people all over the province to share their experiences with the virus. We asked them all the same questions so we could compare and contrast their symptoms, illness length, and the impact the novel coronavirus had on them and their families. These are their stories.

When did you first get sick?

Sask. people share their experience of being sick with the virus. 6:47

What were your symptoms?

Sask. people describe their symptoms. 4:30

Do you know how you got COVID-19?

Do you know how you got COVID-19? 3:20

How has the virus impacted your life?

Sask. people discuss how the virus has affected their lives. 6:22

How do you feel about COVID-19 now?