Cruise ships, pregnancy and high school: Sask. residents share their experiences with COVID-19

We know a lot more about COVID-19 than we did when the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization almost a year ago on March 11, 2020.

Since July 2020, CBC Saskatchewan has been asking people all over the province to share their COVID-19 experiences with us.

We asked each person the same questions so we could compare the symptoms and impact of the novel coronavirus on them and their families.

In September 2020, we released our first feature. It included stories from patients who were diagnosed with some of the first cases in our province.

In January 2021, the second instalment featured frontline health-care workers.

This third instalment, released just ahead of the one-year anniversary in Saskatchewan on March 12, features a wider range of cases from all over the province.

Note: The 12 individuals featured in this series were interviewed by CBC Saskatchewan between Nov. 24 and Dec.18, 2020, and may have been under different public health orders at the time they contracted the coronavirus.

When did you first get sick?

Faces of COVID-19 Saskatchewan 10:05 Sask. people share their experience of being sick with the virus 10:05

What were your symptoms?

Faces of COVID-19 CBC News Saskatchewan 15:32 Sask. people describe their symptoms of COVID-19. 15:32

Do you know how you got COVID-19?

Faces of COVID-19 Saskatchewan 7:58 People in Saskatchewan share whether they know how they got COVID-19. 7:58

How do people react when you tell them you've had COVID-19?

Faces of COVID-19 Saskatchewan 8:01 How do people react when you tell them you've had COVID-19? 8:01

Will you get vaccinated?

Faces of COVID-19 Saskatchewan 6:32 Will you get vaccinated? 6:32

How do you feel about COVID-19 now?

Faces of COVID-19 Saskatchewan 12:25 Sask. people talk about how they feel about the virus, after being sick with it. 12:25

What do you want people to know about COVID-19?

Faces of COVID-19 Saskatchewan 11:57 What do you want people to know about COVID-19? 11:57

You can watch these stories this week on CBC Saskatchewan News with Sam Maciag at 6 p.m. CST.

How to watch: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel), live or or demand on CBC video player or CBC Gem. Want to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.