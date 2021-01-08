The faces of COVID-19: Sask. front-line workers share their experiences with coronavirus
CBC News has shared with you the faces of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, but those who have contracted the virus aren't the only ones fighting. Front-line workers have been battling this disease from day one. These are their stories.
Medical professionals on what it's like fighting the pandemic
What do you want people to know about COVID-19?
Are you scared of getting sick?
How has this affected your family?
How do you take care of your mental health?
What is one case/story that sticks with you?
Best part of your day?
Describe your job before the pandemic and now?
You can watch these stories this week on CBC Saskatchewan News with Sam Maciag at 6 p.m. CST.
How to watch: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel), live or or demand on CBC video player or CBC Gem. Want to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.
CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.
