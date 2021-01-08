The faces of COVID-19: Sask. front-line workers share their experiences with coronavirus

Throughout the pandemic, CBC News is sharing the stories of people fighting against COVID-19.

Those who have contracted the virus aren't the only ones fighting. Front-line health-care workers have been battling this disease from day one.

These are their stories.

What do you want people to know about COVID-19?

Are you scared of getting sick?

How has this affected your family?

How do you take care of your mental health?

What is one case/story that sticks with you?

Best part of your day?

Describe your job before the pandemic and now?

