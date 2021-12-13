Faces of COVID-19: What Sask. people with long COVID symptoms want you to know
People who had COVID-19 share their experiences
COVID-19 has affected thousands of people in our province. We still track the statistics daily. CBC News would like to introduce you to the people behind those numbers.
It was one year ago this week that a nurse and doctor in Saskatchewan received the first doses of COVID-19 in our province. Since then, we've weathered the end of the third wave and right through the fourth wave.
Through it all, according to provincial government data, more than 80,000 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19. But being recovered doesn't necessarily mean that a person is back to good health.
These people have been dubbed long haulers, diagnosed with long COVID, and many of them are suffering immensely, and doing it privately at home.
(These interviews were conducted online between Oct. 13 to 19, 2021).
Tell us about being sick with COVID-19.
Describe a day before COVID-19 and one now.
How has this impacted your family?
Do people believe you still have symptoms?
Are you vaccinated? If so, how did it affect you?
How do you take care of your mental health?
What do you want people to know about COVID-19?
