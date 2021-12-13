Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·Video

Faces of COVID-19: What Sask. people with long COVID symptoms want you to know

CBC Saskatchewan asked people who had COVID-19 to share their experiences. These are their stories.

People who had COVID-19 share their experiences

Sam Maciag, Jenna Leith · CBC News ·
Sask. people share their experiences of being sick with long COVID. (CBC)

COVID-19 has affected thousands of people in our province. We still track the statistics daily. CBC News would like to introduce you to the people behind those numbers. 

It was one year ago this week that a nurse and doctor in Saskatchewan received the first doses of COVID-19 in our province. Since then, we've weathered the end of the third wave and right through the fourth wave.

Through it all, according to provincial government data, more than 80,000 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19. But being recovered doesn't necessarily mean that a person is back to good health.

These people have been dubbed long haulers, diagnosed with long COVID, and many of them are suffering immensely, and doing it privately at home.

(These interviews were conducted online between Oct. 13 to 19, 2021).

Tell us about being sick with COVID-19.

Faces of COVID-19: Tell us about being sick with COVID-19

4 hours ago
Duration 14:17
Sask. people share their experience of being sick with the virus. 14:17

Describe a day before COVID-19 and one now.

Faces of COVID-19: Describe a day before COVID-19 and one now

8 hours
Duration 8:01
People who have had COVID-19 describe a day before having the virus and one now. 8:01

How has this impacted your family?

Faces of COVID-19: How has this impacted your family?

4 hours ago
Duration 7:28
How has this impacted your family? 7:28

Do people believe you still have symptoms?

Faces of COVID-19: Do people believe you still have symptoms?

4 hours ago
Duration 3:50
Sask. people discuss how the virus has affected their lives. 3:50

Are you vaccinated? If so, how did it affect you?

Faces of COVID-19: Are you vaccinated? If so, how did it affect you?

13 days ago
Duration 6:08
People who have had COVID-19 talk about how the vaccine affected them. 6:08

How do you take care of your mental health?

Faces of COVID-19: How do you take care of your mental health?

4 hours ago
Duration 6:05
People who have had COVID-19 talk about how they take care of their mental well being. 6:05

What do you want people to know about COVID-19?

Faces of COVID-19: What do you want people to know about COVID-19?

4 hours ago
Duration 6:56
People who have had the virus talk about what they want others to know about COVID-19. 6:56

How to watch CBC News at 6: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel), live or or demand on CBC video player or CBC GemWant to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now