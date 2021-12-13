Faces of COVID-19: What Sask. people with long COVID symptoms want you to know

COVID-19 has affected thousands of people in our province. We still track the statistics daily. CBC News would like to introduce you to the people behind those numbers.

It was one year ago this week that a nurse and doctor in Saskatchewan received the first doses of COVID-19 in our province. Since then, we've weathered the end of the third wave and right through the fourth wave.

Through it all, according to provincial government data, more than 80,000 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19. But being recovered doesn't necessarily mean that a person is back to good health.

These people have been dubbed long haulers, diagnosed with long COVID, and many of them are suffering immensely, and doing it privately at home.

(These interviews were conducted online between Oct. 13 to 19, 2021).

Tell us about being sick with COVID-19.

Faces of COVID-19: Tell us about being sick with COVID-19 Duration 14:17 Sask. people share their experience of being sick with the virus. 14:17

Describe a day before COVID-19 and one now.

Faces of COVID-19: Describe a day before COVID-19 and one now Duration 8:01 People who have had COVID-19 describe a day before having the virus and one now. 8:01

How has this impacted your family?

Faces of COVID-19: How has this impacted your family? Duration 7:28 How has this impacted your family? 7:28

Do people believe you still have symptoms?

Faces of COVID-19: Do people believe you still have symptoms? Duration 3:50 Sask. people discuss how the virus has affected their lives. 3:50

Are you vaccinated? If so, how did it affect you?

Faces of COVID-19: Are you vaccinated? If so, how did it affect you? Duration 6:08 People who have had COVID-19 talk about how the vaccine affected them. 6:08

How do you take care of your mental health?

Faces of COVID-19: How do you take care of your mental health? Duration 6:05 People who have had COVID-19 talk about how they take care of their mental well being. 6:05

What do you want people to know about COVID-19?

Faces of COVID-19: What do you want people to know about COVID-19? Duration 6:56 People who have had the virus talk about what they want others to know about COVID-19. 6:56

