Eyewitness recalls frantic evacuation after Moose Jaw, Sask., train collision

It was a scary morning for Cassie Charbonneau and her family.

At about 5:45 a.m. CST, firefighters started asking people who live nearby the CP Rail Yard to leave their houses.

"They said, 'There's a train fire across the street. We need you to leave,'" Charbonneau said.

"We threw the dog in the car. We threw the kids in the car. They didn't have anything on their feet."

CP Rail said two trains hit each other while travelling through the yard at about 5:20 a.m. CST. No one on board was injured.

The company is investigating what happened.

It's still not clear what materials the trains were carrying during the accident.

Cassie Charbonneau and her family were told to leave their house by Moose Jaw firefighters. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

People were allowed to return to their homes by about 7 a.m.

Police said the rail cars involved in the collision have been removed from the scene, and the threat was over.

Cleanup has now begun at the scene. At least four rail cars were tipped over, and debris was being carried off the train track by a large crane.

