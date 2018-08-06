This week is going to be extremely hot in southern Saskatchewan

It's going to be a week filled with extremely hot weather in southern Saskatchewan.

According to Environment Canada, "a prolonged period of extreme heat is possible later this week."

"An upper-level ridge developing over the Prairies this week will spread very warm temperatures into southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba," said the weather agency in a statement Monday morning.

Starting on Tuesday, some spots across the province will see a four to five day stretch with daytime highs of 30 degrees or higher. The overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper teens.

A heat warning has already been issued for Lloydminster, where daytime highs of 29 C and higher are expected to last until Friday.

Environment Canada says more heat warnings may be issued throughout the week.