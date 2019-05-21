Extreme risk of wildfires in southern Sask.: Province

As Alberta crews fight fires in the north, Saskatchewan is keeping a close watch on local fire conditions.

There are 69 fire bans currently in place in the province. Fire bans are not on in the provincial parks, but will be considered as conditions change.

Provincial Fire Commissioner Duane McKay said lack of precipitation in the province makes conditions more dangerous.

"The fire behaviour threat in the southern part of the province is extreme," said McKay. "What's adding a little bit of the concern for us is that the fire conditions in the northern part of the province remain high."

"We've got strong burning conditions right across the entire province."

There are 30 active fires in Alberta, but that province has not requested backup from Saskatchewan crews at this time.

In Saskatchewan, there are nine active fires. One of them has not been contained.

There have been 73 fires in the province so far this year. That's less than the five-year average of 129 for the same period.

The majority of southern Saskatchewan is at an extreme risk of fire, with most of the north under a high risk. (Wildfire Management Branch, Government of Saskatchewan)

Volunteer fire departments around Saskatoon were kept busy over the weekend controlling fires, some which are still burning.

McKay urges people starting fires, including farmers burning field residue, to use extreme caution.

"The vast majority [of fires] are caused by human activity on the land, whether that's the careless discarding of a cigarette, which we've seen occur in years past, or a campfire, or agriculture burning," said McKay. "If we start a fire we are accountable. We have to protect ourselves and obviously the environment and our neighbours through the safe use of fire and to reduce the accidental fires on the land."