Extreme cold warnings blanket Saskatchewan

Almost everyone in Saskatchewan is labelled purple on Wednesday morning. An extreme cold warning is covering nearly the entire province, minus an area north east close to the Manitoba border.

These extreme temperatures are due to an arctic air mass hovering over the province and producing extreme wind chill values of -40 to -46 Wednesday morning.

Wind chill values dropping to -50 Wednesday night (CBC: WSI)

According to Environment Canada, these extreme wind chill values will improve slightly throughout the day. However, tonight the wind chill values are expected to dip dangerously low. Some areas in the southern portion of the province will see values as low as -50, that area starts around Saskatoon and extends all the way to the southern border.

Seasonal base temperatures for this this time of year for Regina are usually -11 for a daytime high and -23 overnight lows. For Wednesday, the city's the daytime high is expected to reach -27 and dipping down to -35 overnight. The intense cold is a result of a cross-polar flow. Air is that is usually over Siberia is currently being pushed in to western Canada and causing this extreme cool down.

The long range forecast for the province is showing these below seasonal temperature will stick around until at least Monday when a break is going to bring a significant warm up.

Some schools are cancelling bus services this Wednesday due to the cold. The Regina Catholic School Division have cancelled their paratransit buses, as well as the Saskatoon Catholic School Division and Saskatoon Public School buses are cancelled today.

CAA Saskatchewan says this morning all major areas including Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert are experiencing a 2 to 3 hour wait to get a vehicle boosted. They are reminding members to stay warm while waiting for a boost and that waiting in your car can be a temporary source of shelter from the cold and wind.

Environment Canada is reminding people to watch for these cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. It says frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with a wind chill.