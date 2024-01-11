Most of Sask. under extreme cold warnings as arctic air mass sweeps through province

An arctic air mass sweeping through Saskatchewan is prompting extreme cold warnings for much of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued the warnings for all of northern Saskatchewan, much of central Saskatchewan — including Saskatoon and Prince Albert — and parts of southern Saskatchewan — including Swift Current and Moose Jaw.

The national weather agency said temperatures are expected to rise slightly during the day, but will once again drop to near or below -30 C in parts of southern and central Saskatchewan on Thursday night and the following nights.

Winds of 15 to 25 km\h are also in the forecast. ECCC said they will result in wind chill values ranging from –40 C to ��–50 C at times over the coming days.

In northern Saskatchewan, wind chill values around –45 C continue after warnings were issued for parts of the region earlier this week. The northern parts of the province are also expected to have temperatures rise a bit during the day, but drop again at night and into the weekend.

Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, said this arctic air system is bringing in the coldest temperatures Saskatchewan has seen this winter season.

"We talk about –40 as a very high risk, skin can freeze in 10 minutes," Hasell said.

"When we get to the –50, we're in the severe risk range where skin can freeze in five minutes, sometimes less."

ECCC issues extreme cold warnings when temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to dangers such as frostbite and hypothermia.

"Everyone is at risk when it comes to the cold. You might consider yourself fit and healthy and fine, but you too could be at risk here," Hasell said.

Hasell said it's important to take precautions, even for people who live in areas not under an extreme cold weather warning, because temperatures everywhere in the province are low, even if they don't meet the threshold for a warning.

She recommended not spending long periods of time outside, wearing layers if you do decide to brave the freezing weather, and having winter necessities such as blankets, jumper cables and a charged phone if you do decide to drive.

Hasell said these extremely cold temperatures are expected to stick around until at least Tuesday.

Saskatoon activates emergency plan

The City of Saskatoon has activated level 2 of its extreme cold weather emergency response plan. That level enables collaboration from more than 35 community partners to ensure all of the city's residents have access to a safe location during severe weather.

The goal is for the partners to co-ordinate on providing services including emergency overnight location, warm-up locations, outreach services and cold-weather clothing.

All the public libraries in the city are warm-up locations, while St. Mary's Hall on 20th Street has partnered with the Salvation Army to offer a spot for people to stay warm overnight.

Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the City of Saskatoon's director of emergency planning, said those services are available all time, except for the emergency overnight warming location.

"The reason we opened the overnight warming location is that we know there are more people in Saskatoon in need than what we currently have resources for and so we are really hoping for more spots to be open soon," Goulden-McLeod said.

The city and province are working on establishing a new permanent emergency shelter early this year, but no location or opening date has been released. The Mustard Seed, a Christian non-profit, will run the 30 bed operation.

Bus cancellations

This bitterly cold morning also prompted some school bus service cancellations in the province.

The Prairie Spirit School Division, surrounding Saskatoon, cancelled its buses that use wheelchair lifts for the morning run. It said it would share an update regarding the afternoon run at 12:15 p.m CST.

The Northeast School Division has cancelled all buses in the Nipawin and White Fox areas due to the cold weather.

Good Spirit School Division also has some buses cancelled in the Langenburg, Melville, Norquay and Yorkton areas.