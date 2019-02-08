Skip to Main Content
Extreme cold continues across Sask., school buses cancelled again

Extreme cold continues across Sask., school buses cancelled again

The cold snap continues in Saskatchewan today, with the entire province once again under an extreme cold warning.

Coronach, Sask., the coldest place in Canada Friday morning

Ashleigh Mattern · CBC News ·
Temperatures in Saskatoon hit a low of -39 C Thursday but that didn't stop Jay Brown from going for a run. (Jay Brown/Twitter)

The cold snap continues in Saskatchewan on Friday, with the entire province once again under an extreme cold warning.

School buses are cancelled for:

  • Regina Catholic School Division.
  • Prairie Valley School Division.
  • Saskatoon Public Schools.
  • Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.
  • Prairie Spirit School Division.

Schools are still open.

Friday morning, the cold spot in Canada was –46 C in Coronach, Sask., while the mild spot in Saskatchewan was –22.9 C in Cypress Hills Provincial Park.

Several cold records have been broken this week across the province, including a 124-year-old record in Prince Albert and a 112-year-old record in Saskatoon.

With a wind chill of –28 to –39, frostbite can happen in 10-30 minutes; with wind chill at –40 to –47, frostbite can happen in five to 10 minutes.

About the Author

Ashleigh Mattern

Ashleigh Mattern is a web writer and reporter with CBC Saskatoon, and an associate producer with Saskatoon Morning. She has been working as a journalist since 2007 and joined CBC in 2017. Email: ashleigh.mattern@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us