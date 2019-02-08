Extreme cold continues across Sask., school buses cancelled again
Coronach, Sask., the coldest place in Canada Friday morning
The cold snap continues in Saskatchewan on Friday, with the entire province once again under an extreme cold warning.
School buses are cancelled for:
- Regina Catholic School Division.
- Prairie Valley School Division.
- Saskatoon Public Schools.
- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.
- Prairie Spirit School Division.
Schools are still open.
Friday morning, the cold spot in Canada was –46 C in Coronach, Sask., while the mild spot in Saskatchewan was –22.9 C in Cypress Hills Provincial Park.
Several cold records have been broken this week across the province, including a 124-year-old record in Prince Albert and a 112-year-old record in Saskatoon.
With a wind chill of –28 to –39, frostbite can happen in 10-30 minutes; with wind chill at –40 to –47, frostbite can happen in five to 10 minutes.
