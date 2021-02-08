Extreme cold cancels school bus service in Saskatoon, Regina and other locales
School bus service has been cancelled in many parts of the province because of the extreme cold.
Prairie Valley says its buses may be running in the afternoon
School buses are not running this morning across much of Saskatchewan because of the extreme cold.
There will be no school bus service in Saskatoon or Regina all day.
Schools are still open and parents are asked to call the school if their child is not going to attend to make sure everyone is accounted for and is safe.
All Prairie Valley School Division buses are cancelled this morning, but are expected to be running in the afternoon.
Most school buses do not run if the temperature is -45 with the wind chill.
