Indigenous fisherman found guilty of illegally selling $90 of fish after year-long sting

A northern Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of illegally selling fish after a prolonged sting operation by conservation officers.

Court documents show that conservation officers started investigation Donald Iron of Canoe Lake, Sask. after complaints that Iron had allegedly sold fish illegally for 20 years. The investigation led to Iron being convicted this January of three charges of illegally marketing of fish.

A conservation officer, whose identity was protected through a publication ban, travelled to Canoe Narrows in 2016 posing as a scientist.

The officer offerred Iron $25 up front and $20 every month after to place fake "air-quality monitoring equipment" in his yard. Iron agreed to the officer's proposal.

The undercover officer visited Iron's home to "check" and "change" the the fake air-quality monitoring equipment filters one or twice a month between June 2016 and October 2017.

During the visits, Iron and the undercover conservation officer "often chatted" about many subjects — including fish and fishing.

Court documents show that Iron told the undercover officer he would have fish for the officer the next time he visited, however "for one reason or another" Iron did not have fish for the officer.

"Finally, on the officer's trip to Canoe Narrows on Feb. 23, 2017, the defendant told the officer that he had a bag of fish for him," court documents read.

Iron gave the undercover officer a bag containing two northern pike fillets and asked for a pack of cigarettes in exchange.

The officer instead offered Iron $10 for the fish, which is what Iron told the officer a pack of cigarettes cost according to court documents.

On April 23, 2017 Iron gave the undercover officer four bags of walleye. When the officer asked how much Iron wanted for the fish, he asked for $10 per bag.

The undercover officer completed similar transactions on May 30, 2017 and Sept. 18, 2018 for four bags of northern pike and two bags of walleye respectively.

The officer then removed the fake air-quality monitoring equipment from Iron's yard. In total, 10 bags of fish were purchased for a total of $90 according to court documents.

"According to what [Iron] told the officer, all of the fish were taken from Canoe Lake," the decision read.

Judge rules investigation was not entrapment

Dwayne Stonechild, Iron's defence lawyer, argued the man was entrapped by conservation officers.

"Defence counsel submitted that the undercover officer enticed his illiterate, poor, and allegedly alcoholic client into committing these offences by 'waving money in his face,' " the documents read.

Justice Miguel Martinez ruled otherwise.

"What the officer never did during those conversations was to ask the defendant to sell him any fish," Martinez's decision read. "When it eventually came to pass that the defendant had some fish for the officer, it was he who put a price on them."

Martinez's decision cited a previous court decision that found undercover operations were acceptable in this type of investigation.

That decision, which dealt with the illegal sale of fish in Canoe Narrows, stated monitoring the illegal sale of fish is "obviously difficult" and "unlikely to give results" in small communities.

Martinez ruled that there was no evidence when it came to the undercover officer taking advantage of the friendship between Iron and himself, his impoverished state and his alcohol abuse.

Martinez also addressed concerns allegedly raised by Canoe Lake First Nation chief and council about an investigation "conducted by state authorities, in secret," on band lands in his decision.

Martinez noted a previous court decision addressed what rights have conservation officers have in terms of investigating the illegal sale of meat in Indigenous communities.

"A wildlife officer — today referred to as a conservation officer — may enter upon First Nation's lands to enforce provincial legislation without first obtaining permission from the First Nation," Martinez wrote.

Illegal sale of fish 'essentially stealing' from other community members: Martinez

During the trial, evidence was presented on behalf of the Canoe Lake fishery that showed "that what was once an abundant, and healthy fishery is now fragile."

Established in 1954, the Canoe Lake Fishery, operated by the Canoe Lake Fishermen's Co-operative, is a commercial operation that is authorized to fish two or three days every January.

"The catch limit is 5,000 kilograms of fish, which is nine per cent of what it once was," the decision said.

Court documents show Sgt. Yeo, a conservation officer, testified that the Canoe Lake Fishery "in the early years, produced tens of thousands of kilograms of fish."

Iron and his defence lawyer tried to argue that because the amount of fish sold was a such a small amount, the charges against him should be dropped.

"Illegally selling even a few fish, here and there, is not a blameless, or a victimless offence," his decision read.

"People like Mr. Iron, who take more fish than they or their families need to feed themselves, and then illegally sell those fish, are essentially stealing from other members of their communities," Martinez decision read, adding it also threatened the sustainability of the Canoe Lake fishery.

Sentencing for Iron is scheduled for Feb. 14.