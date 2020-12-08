Nine more residents in Saskatchewan long-term care homes have died after being infected with COVID-19, according to operators of two homes.

Nine residents at Extendicare Parkside in Regina who tested positive for COVID-19 have now died. Out of those deaths, six were reported Monday.

On the same day, Luther Special Care Home reported three new deaths at its home in Saskatoon, bringing the total number of deaths there associated with COVID-19 to seven.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our community," said Extendicare Parkside spokesperson Laura Gallant in a written statement.

An outbreak was originally declared at Parkside on Nov. 20. As of Monday there were 94 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and another 53 active cases among staff.

Thirteen residents and six staff have recovered from the virus.

On the weekend, 25 residents who tested negative were transported from Extendicare Parkside to the Regina Pioneer Village Long Term Care Home for safety reasons.

Gallant said they are working with health authorities to care for the remaining residents in the home.

"All available resources have been deployed to remove this virus from Parkside as quickly as possible," Gallant said. "We are working with the SHA [Saskatchewan Health Authority] to enable more targeted care for all residents in the home."

Gallant said next-of-kin have been notified.

"Our hearts are with our community and those who have lost loved ones to this virus during this immensely challenging time," she said.

As of Monday, seven residents at Luther Special Care Home on Saskatoon have died according to an update shared with families. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

At Luther Special Care Home, there are 43 residents who have tested positive, and they are all staying in the outbreak unit.

The update said there are 28 active cases with more than 90 per cent of those who have tested positive being at least 14 days out from the onset of symptoms.

Twenty-one staff at Luther have also tested positive since the outbreak was declared last month.