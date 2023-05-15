Regina mayor admits putting too much on REAL's plate led to Experience Regina fiasco

A unanimous vote by city council has put an end a tumultuous period for Tourism Regina that saw a failed rebrand and criticism dominate coverage of an organization meant to market the city across the world.

In June 2022, city council made Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) the steward of Tourism Regina, hoping to find "increased focus and efficiencies," according to a report prepared at the time.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sandra Masters said the decision piled too much work on REAL, an organization known as the primary driver and host of major events, conferences and hospitality services in Regina.

"Sometimes it looks like you have a lot of resources when you have 1,100 employees, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have enough hours available in the day to address all the needs," she told council.

REAL's board of directors says its recommendation to divest from tourism is the result of economic uncertainty and a shifting entertainment sector that requires the municipal corporation to focus on its core businesses.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says she does not regret her vote to move Tourism Regina under the control of Regina Exhibition Association Limited. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

In March, Tim Reid, the chief executive officer of REAL, was joined by Masters and the federal tourism minister at an event to announce the rebranding of Tourism Regina to "Experience Regina" — an attempt to capitalize on a satirical tourism ad.

Just days later, Reid apologized for the campaign after it drew intense backlash for two slogans used to advertise the rebrand — "Show us your Regina" and "The city that rhymes with fun" — which highlighted the similar pronunciation of the city's name and "vagina."

The language was criticized by organizations that advocate for survivors of sexual violence, including Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan, which said the campaign was based around phrases that were disrespectful and harmful.

The incident drew international attention, with media organizations such as the Washington Post and the New York Post filing stories on the topic.

It would later emerge through internal documents obtained by CBC that the campaign was always meant to "make Regina sexy."

The rebrand would ultimately be put out of its misery just a few weeks later, when REAL announced it was going to revert back to its Tourism Regina branding as it launched a third-party review of the brand.

Report released in July blames junior staff member for sexual slogan:

An independent review into how Regina's tourism agency handled a failed rebrand says a junior employee approved sexualized slogans before senior management could vet them.

The review — carried out by Alberta consultant George Cuff — would ultimately conclude that the controversial slogans were implemented by a junior staffer who did not have authorization by senior managers at REAL.

It found that poor oversight, a busy CEO and underfunding contributed to the problematic campaign.

The report was widely derided by critics, who questioned the report's conclusion that the organization needed to improve its policies, procedures and communications, but that no one should be fired for the fiasco.

'Firing people' would be 'punitive': board member

On Wednesday, REAL board members Ahmed Malik, Kenric Exner and Cathy Wagner defended the board's response.

"I don't think firing people will make us a better organization. That is a punitive measure," said Malik, after being asked why there seemed to be a lack of accountability at the organization.

Malik said that Reid had taken responsibility for the campaign and still has much to offer REAL.

That justification didn't fly with Coun. Terina Nelson, who took the organization to task.

"I've been on many boards in my life, non-profit boards.… I have never ever let something like this slip through the cracks," Nelson said.

"I'm disappointed in the board. I'm disappointed in the kind of shame that this brought my two daughters when they were walking into a boardroom, trying to make it in the corporate world, and the disrespect and laughter that they were shown by men at the table when they said they were from Regina."

Members of the REAL board repeatedly told council that the organization is working to regain the trust of the city and its residents.

They said REAL is implementing recommendations found in the Cuff report, such as reviewing the organization's decision-making process, and is engaging with local agencies to support enhanced training.

All three confirmed they were volunteer board members and had forgone remuneration amid the fraught economic situation at the municipal corporation.

Mayor defends work of REAL CEO in Oct. 12 interview:

He's one of the highest-paid employees at the city of Regina. But he still has time to run a consulting business. And Tim Reid says some of the work that he does for both public and private interests puts him in a conflict of interest, but that conflict is being managed. We talk to the mayor.

City manager Niki Anderson says that city administration will now focus on the brand of Tourism Regina.

She admits there is no imminent need to staff up the organization, which currently only has two full-time employees. Tourism Regina had seven when it was transferred to REAL.

Anderson will provide a report to council during the budget process in 2024 recommending the best structures for Tourism Regina's success. That will include details on whether it should be within the City of Regina or be spun off as a stand alone entity.

Board chair Wayne Morsky was not present on Wednesday. Reid was in attendance but did not address city council.

No one from REAL was made available after Wednesday's decision to answer questions from the media.

Morsky said in a statement later Wednesday night that REAL welcomed the decision, calling it "the best path forward for both organizations."