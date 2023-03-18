Experience Regina apologizes after criticism over new slogans 'sexualizing' the city

The organization in charge of tourism in Regina apologized for slogans it used as part of its relaunch.

Tim Reid, CEO of Experience Regina, published an apology on Sunday evening, days after unveiling the new brand on Thursday.

"I want to start by apologizing, on behalf of myself and our team, for the negative impact we created with elements of our recent brand launch," Reid wrote in a post published on social media.

"It was clear that we fell short of what is expected from our amazing community with some slogans that we used."

Reid did not specify what slogans were raised as inappropriate, but two slogans — "Show us your Regina" and "The City that Rhymes with Fun" — were criticized.

Reid and Experience Regina did not immediately respond to requests for comment made over the weekend but will speak to the subject in an interview on Monday.

'Sexualizing the city'

Kristen McLeod, one of the many people that criticized the slogans being used by Experience Regina, wrote a letter to the mayor on the subject and on Monday she spoke with Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition.

McLeod said she was shocked when the rebrand was announced and she saw a section on the organization's website that said it wanted to make "Regina sexy."

"It's sexualizing the city when it isn't necessary," McLeod said.

McLeod said she welcomed the apology issued by Reid but believes it did not go far enough to explain how the organization will deal with the situation going forward.

She said after she went public with her concerns she received messages from parents concerned about how they should approach talking with their children about the slogans when they lean into, if not outright embrace, sexual innuendo.

"As opposed to kind of figuring out something that we can all get behind all be proud of, that you know your seven-year-old can say," McLeod said.

"When your seven-year-old can't — shouldn't, probably — explain the slogan of your city then that's a problem, don't you think?"

Experience Regina

The rebrand marked the first significant move from Reid, also the CEO of Regina Exhibition Limited (REAL), since REAL was put in charge of the the city's tourism organization last year.

It's an attempt to capitalize off a phrase popularized by "Experience Regina", a viral video viewed nearly 700,000 times after it was uploaded to YouTube in 2008.

The video exploded in popularity in 2018 after Jimmy Fallon played the song on The Tonight Show.

Due to the similarity between Regina and vagina, the name of the song prompted laughs from Fallon's co-host, members of his band and the show's audience.

The crude joke and the comparison is something the rebrand was meant to lean into, Reid told CBC on Friday.

At the time he said the connotation around the phrase was unavoidable.

"I think that that affiliation will always be an undertone that we face," he said, urging the public to be proud of the city's name no matter what.

"For those that want to have a moment of humour with it, that's not a bad thing. Embrace it. We're not changing the name of the city of Regina anytime soon."

Marjorie Delbaere, an associate dean with the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan, said there could be a problem with trying to capitalize on a viral song.

"I know people like to say ... all publicity is good publicity, but we strongly connect and code those negative feelings and experiences, and so even if we like what we're seeing it's very hard to distinguish it from what might have been that previous joke," said Delbaere.

Companies issue apologies

Despite the optimism on Friday, the tone from Reid and some of the companies that supported the relaunch appears to have changed, with organizations apologizing or pulling down posts that marked the rebrand.

A since-deleted post from 22Fresh advertising merchandise as part of the Experience Regina rebrand. The sweaters featured the slogan "The city that rhymes with fun." (22Fresh/Instagram)

22Fresh, a clothing company, originally advertised sweaters on Instagram with the phrase "The city that rhymes with with fun" emblazoned on the shoulder.

The post, which was a collaboration with Experience Regina, was deleted.

In a reply posted on the Experience Regina Instagram page, the organization said the hoodies are no longer available and will not be reprinted.

Last Mountain Distillery deleted a post celebrating the rebrand after some people were upset with the advertisement. It has now published an apology.

"We in no way meant for this supporting campaign to be triggering or 'gross,'" the post reads.