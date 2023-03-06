A free program in Regina is helping older people get back into the workplace.

Experience Counts is a 16-week program run by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration and Career Training, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic. It is for meant for those 55 and older, with people 50 and older also considered if there is space available.

"There is a need for the older worker to get back into the labour market, given the number of labour shortages we have," said Michele Ellingsen Ailsby, manager of innovative training and solutions at Saskatchewan Polytechnic's school of continuing education.

"Also there's a need based on finances too. People can't often retire at age 55 or 60 like they maybe could 20 years ago."

The program starts with eight weeks in the classroom where participants refresh their skills, create cover letters and resumes, and do mock interviews.

Participants are then matched based on their interests with an employer in Regina for another eight weeks.

Ellingsen Ailsby said many of the work placements lead to jobs after the eight weeks are done.

Making a difference

After being let go at her former job, Sherry Ruchotzke is looking to continue doing what she loves most, helping businesses succeed.

"I've got 10 years left of my working career, for sure, because I feel I need to contribute back," said Ruchotzke.

"If it wasn't for this, I wouldn't know how to market myself as a 62-year-old back into the workforce."

Carol Resener said she thought employers might think she is too old at 50, and be wary of a gap in her work history, but the program has renewed her hope that she can do something she loves and support her children.

"I'm raising three kids, so it's not like I got to go and retire," said Resener.

"I believe [this program] is going to push me into the right path now.… I absolutely love it. I love the peers that I'm with because I don't feel alone in my age right now."

Dispelling ageism

One barrier participants may face when applying for jobs is stereotypes about older workers, according to instructor Bonny Grainger.

She herself is a retired school principal who transitioned to teaching adult courses.

"I'm like everybody in our program. I like to have meaningful work, to feel like I'm contributing to society and I enjoy what I do," said Grainger.

On the program's fourth day, Grainger helped participants identify ageist myths and not feed into them.

Grainger dispels myths about older workers for her class, listing strong work ethic and lower turnover rates as advantages to hiring older people.

"A lot of people when they come in, they lack confidence and self esteem," said Grainger.

"The best part for me is, by the end of this course, seeing people that are confident, that they know that they're capable, they recognize their strengths and their value."