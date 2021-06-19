Executive director appointed to lead Sask.'s Serious Incident Response Team

The province of Saskatchewan has appointed Gregory Gudelot as the executive director of the Public Complaints Commission and the Serious Incident Response Team.

SIRP will investigate incidents in which people were sexually assaulted, seriously injured or died while in police custody or because of police actions.

"We could not have asked for a more qualified and dedicated candidate to support our transition to this new model of police oversight," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

Gudelot has worked as the assistant executive director for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team since 2017. He also has experience in criminal law, working as a Crown prosecutor and defence counsel.

"I was born and raised in Saskatchewan and maintain strong ties to the province," Gudelot said in the news release. "I am passionate about the topic of civilian oversight of law enforcement, and welcome the opportunity to help bring oversight to my home province."

The team will ensure Indigenous representation by requiring a community liaison of First Nations or Métis ancestry if the complainant is of First Nations or Métis ancestry.

The team, which aims to be fully operational by this fall, was formed following requests for civilian oversight raised by people and organizations including the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The SIRP's investigations will apply to municipal officers, RCMP operating in Saskatchewan and certain prescribed classes of special constables, such as traffic and conservation officers.



