Regina executive committee agenda includes new Francophone school, urban reserve

Regina's executive committee's agenda on Wednesday includes a development memorandum of understanding, a community garden, a new French school and more.

First on the agenda is a memorandum of understanding with Cega'Kin (Carry The Kettle) First Nation. The First Nation bought a large section of land outside of town and has development plans.

The First Nation reached out to the City of Regina to formalize its intent to pursue the development of lands. While the MOU isn't required, the First Nation views it as a public signal that the two parties share a commitment to respect and work together, city administration said in a report.

The MOU would say the two would work toward a future municipal services agreement as well, which would help the First Nation be approved for an urban reserve. The MOU doesn't create any legally binding obligations for either party.

The land that Cega'Kin (Carry the Kettle) First Nation owns is located northeast of Regina. (City of Regina/Report)

Meanwhile, George Gordon First Nation is applying for an urban reserve at land it has bought at 400 Broad Street in Regina. To become an urban reserve, the First Nation has proposed a municipal services and compatibility agreement the committee will discuss.

Regina may also get a new Francophone school. The committee will discuss a new school at the former Ken Jenkins School site. The Jenkins school was decommissioned in 2010, and the city purchased the land and building in 2014.

City administration said the former school was a target of repeated vandalism and graffiti. It was demolished in 2020 due to its deterioration and safety concerns. The city has sunk $600,000 into the land. The land is appraised at $3.1 million.

The former Ken Jenkins School property at 5382 2nd Ave. N. In 2020, the school was demolished due to safety concerns and now a new Francophone school is being proposed for the site. (Google Street View)

The property has been offered for sale since 2015, but over the years hasn't been sold. City administration is recommending the committee approve the new land use. The yearly lease would be for $1, but the city would be compensated the $600,000 in the original purchase.

The committee will also hear about a possible community garden in the Heritage neighbourhood. The garden would try to combat food insecurity in the area, something the community association executive director says has been amplified by the pandemic.

Regina Planning Commission looks at community centre, extending temporary parking lot

The Regina Planning Commission will discuss potentially extending a temporary parking lot and rezoning the Municipal Justice Building as a community centre.

The Municipal Justice Building was recently declared a municipal heritage site and now the association hopes the zoning will create a gathering place for neighbours to meet each other.

The building would be operated in partnership with the Regina Police Service, but the community association said it worked with the city and RPS to make sure the two spaces would be separate.

The Municipal Justice Building may soon be a community centre for the Heritage Community Association, with the third floor a training area for the Regina Police Service. (City of Regina/Report)

The commission will also read a report about potentially extending a temporary parking lot permit at 1840 Lorne St. Namerind Development Corporation is the current owner and is requesting a one-year extension. Namerind also owns the permanent parking lot to the north.

City administration is recommending the commission approve the request. The owner intends to use both properties for redevelopment of a mixed-use project in the future.