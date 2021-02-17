No charges to be laid after woman killed by excavator in Regina

A police investigation has concluded no charges will be laid in a fatal collision last year where a young woman was killed by a City of Regina excavator.

On the morning of Nov. 4, 2020, a 21-year-old was struck on the 4500 block of Albert Street in the south end of the city. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police determined the excavator had carried on for some distance after the incident. Police say they located the driver a short time later. They say it's possible the driver was unaware he had struck the pedestrian.

Investigators have concluded that the collision was not the result of a criminal or unlawful act.

A petition was launched soon after the woman's death calling for pedestrian lights to be installed at the intersection. The City of Regina announced last week that would happen, hopefully by early spring.

