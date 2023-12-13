Crown and defence give final arguments in Sask. ex-Mountie's murder trial

Crown prosecutors say a former Saskatchewan Mountie deliberately lured his lover to an isolated area to kill him, but the officer's lawyer argues the shooting was in self-defence.

Bernie Herman, who is 55, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman.

The two men are not related.

Braden Herman's naked body was found in 2021 in a park on the outskirts of Prince Albert.

Prosecutor Jennifer Schmidt said during the trial's closing arguments that Bernie Herman's testimony about not being able to remember what happened cannot be believed.

Defence lawyer Darren Kraushaar told court the men's relationship was violent and toxic, and that the shooting was not planned or deliberate.