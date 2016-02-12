Evraz fined $100K after Regina worker ruptures tendon while stepping into pit
Evraz was fined $100,000 after a worker in Regina ruptured his quadriceps tendon while stepping down into a pit.
Mining company pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe entry and exit from a work site
Mining company Evraz was fined $100,000 in provincial court earlier this week after a Regina worker was injured more than two years ago.
The worker was stepping into a pit when he ruptured his quadriceps tendon, located in the leg just above the knee, on Feb. 15, 2017.
Evraz, an Ontario-based company which operates in Saskatchewan, pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe entry and exit from a work site resulting in injury, a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety regulations.
The company was fined $71,429 plus a $28,571 surcharge.
