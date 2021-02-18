Pair of Evraz workplace injuries from 2019 result in $935K in fines

Two separate workplace injuries have resulted in Evraz Inc. being fined a combined $935,000.

Evraz, a global steel company, plead guilty on Feb. 9, 2021, in Regina Provincial Court to violating the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in two separate incidents.

On Jan. 24, 2019, a worker rolling a pipe slipped on ice and snow, and was pinned between the pipe and a steel plate. The province said this resulted in serious injuries.

Evraz pleaded guilty to failing to provide and maintain systems of work and working environments that ensure the health, safety and welfare at work resulting in serious injury to a worker. The company was fined $360,000.

On Feb. 6, 2019, a worker was attempting to put out a grease fire on a machine when the machine moved, causing serious injuries to the worker.

The company pleaded guilty to failure to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker. The company was fined $575,000.