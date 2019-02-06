Man seriously hurt while working at Evraz steel plant in Regina

A worker at a Regina steel plant has been seriously hurt.

A spokesperson with Evraz says an accident happened at its rolling mill Wednesday, around 7 a.m.

First responders took the employee to hospital, and he remains there.

He was working in the area where scrap metal is melted and cast into slabs before they are rolled out, Evraz North America spokesperson Patrick Waldron said in an email.

The company did not release further details about what happened or the nature of the man's injuries.

It says it is looking into the cause and circumstances of the accident.

No other workers were injured.

"Mill leaders are talking with all workers about today's incident, reviewing vital safety practices and discussing the importance of looking out for each other," Waldron wrote.

