Evraz's Regina steel operations shut down due to ransomware attack
Regina's Evraz steel mill operations have been shut down after a ransomware attack.
Sources say Evraz issued a three-day layoff notice — to take effect Friday — and is trying to contain the spread of the computer virus.
The company has not confirmed the extent of the attack.
An employee, speaking under condition of anonymity, told CBC the company informed it's workforce in Regina Thursday that it is trying to contain the virus but doesn't know when or if it can be fixed.
