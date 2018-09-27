Evraz Place parking woes have some short and long term solutions: survey

Almost half of people surveyed about traffic after events at Evraz Place in Regina said they wait more than 20 minutes to get out of the parking lot, according to a new survey by the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL).

Meanwhile 75 per cent of respondents said they want to be out in 20 minutes or less.

"We know we have a significant gap between actual and expected exit wait times," Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL, said in a statement.

"While we won't be able to resolve this situation overnight, we are committed to address it."

Finding a spot on arrival is a little easier, as the majority of respondents say they are able to get parked in five to 10 minutes.

The survey says more than half of the people leaving Evraz Place are exiting onto Lewvan Drive and more than 75 per cent of people wait 20 minutes or less.

Thirty per cent wait between 20 and 30 minutes while 18 percent say it takes about 30 to 40 minutes.

Some recommendations to improve congestion woes after events include:

Extending traffic lights after events.

Adding another exit from Evraz Place to Lewvan Drive.

Train parking attendants to direct traffic more efficiently and hire more of them.

Better inform guests about where they can drive, park and exit.

In the meantime, "quick-wins" have been identified and will be implemented. One such "quick-win" is the continuation of ticketing people who park in restricted areas.

Another "quick-win" could be moving the buses of visiting sports team away from the south side of the Brandt Centre, where it blocks traffic, or offering premium parking spots to guests.

Long term solutions could include adding an additional left-turning lane onto Lewvan Drive instead of the one, paving parking lots, designating drop off and pick up areas and provide alternative transport.