Regina's Evraz Place set for a name change

Regina's Evraz Place is getting a new name.

The Regina Exhibition Association, which runs the sprawling property that's home to football, hockey, rock concerts and the annual fair, says the new name will be announced on Wednesday.

The steel company Evraz currently has had naming rights for the property, which once known as the Regina exhibition grounds and later Ipsco Place, since 2008.

Evraz owns a steel plant in Regina that's one of the city's biggest private employers.

Evraz has been in the news lately after its stock price tumbled in the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It's biggest shareholder is Roman Abramovich, whom the U.S. Treasury Department says has ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Regina Exhibition Association did not mention recent events, but said "the change comes after months of work."