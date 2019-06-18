Regina City Council will vote this afternoon on a proposal to build a new McDonald's at Evraz Place.

The proposed new restaurant is part of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL)'s new strategic vision for Evraz Place for the next 15 years.

At a Regina planning commission meeting earlier this month, REAL CEO Tim Reid expressed his enthusiasm for the plan.

"Any of us that have the privilege of taking our kids to hockey tournaments, soccer events or recreational events know that every time we see an opportunity for a McDonald's, our kids want to go there," he said.

"As a hockey dad, I believe this is a wonderful addition to our campus. As the president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., we believe this is a valuable partnership that has long-term opportunity."

Supporters of the proposed new fast food location say it would create approximately 50 jobs in the community, provide leasing revenue for Evraz Place and give visitors and neighbours another place to buy food in the area.

"McDonald's has committed to putting our newest prototype restaurant, the Flagship Design created in coordination with global design teams, on this site," McDonald's representative Ryan Babey wrote in a letter to city council. "It will be our 'A plus' building, with the most modern interior decor, and our 'McCafe' branded exterior finishes, and the most advanced technologies and platforms in the McDonald's fleet.

"Upon completion, this will be among the most modern and well-designed McDonald's in Canada."

However, many public comments have been against the project, and some members of the planning commission raised concerns about the visual impact of the distinctive McDonald's golden arches, as well as the potential for worsening traffic on Lewvan Drive.

In a letter to city council, Regina resident Christopher Strain said he does not believe building a new McDonald's at Evraz Place would be consistent with Design Regina - The Official Community Plan (OCP).

"It defies belief that this proposed McDonald's would fulfil the 'healthy, diverse and affordable food' goal of the OCP," he wrote. "This OCP goal is clearly about addressing 'food deserts,' i.e. lack of access to affordable groceries and similar matters, but the report waters down this goal to meaninglessness— if we can claim a McDonald's is healthy to meet this goal, what could possibly be considered unhealthy?

"It is also located less than 500 metres from a Burger King, so this proposal is not especially diverse. The surrounding North Central neighbourhood has a relative shortage of affordable grocery stores."

The planning commission has recommended city council approve the planned restaurant at today's meeting, as well as approving amendments to a Regina zoning bylaw to allow the restaurant's signage at Evraz Place.