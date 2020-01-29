Evraz fined $322,000 for violation that led to worker's injuries

Evraz has been fined $322,000 after pleading guilty to an Occupational Health and Safety violation that resulted in a worker being injured in February 2018.

It's the third fine of $100,000 or more that the company has received in the past year.

The company pleaded guilty Monday in a provincial courtroom to failing to ensure an effective safeguard for workers who may be working with heavy and moving machinery, resulting in an injury to a worker.

The worker was hurt Feb. 7, 2018 when they stepped on a turn roll motor and sustained "a number of injuries."

The company was handed a $230,000 penalty and a $92,000 surcharge. Another charge was withdrawn.

Evraz was fined $100,000 in March 2019 after a worker was injured stepping into a pit, and was fined $126,000 in June 2019 after a worker's foot was hit and injured by waste metal.