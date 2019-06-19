Evraz fined $126K after worker injures foot on waste metal because of inadequate lighting
Evraz has been fined $126,000 after pleading guilty to an OHS violation in a provincial court on Monday. A worker injured their foot while on the job in 2016.
Company pleaded guilty in provincial court on Monday to insufficient lighting resulting in injury
Evraz has been fined $126,000 after the company pleaded guilty in a provincial courtroom on Monday to an Occupational Health and Safety violation.
The province said in a news release that a worker had been on a railcar when their foot was hit and injured by waste metal back in September 2016. The severity of the foot injury was not detailed in the release
The violation was for the company failing to provide adequate lighting in a work space resulting in injury.
The company was fined $90,000 and was also slapped with a $36,000 surcharge.
It's the second time this year the company has been fined more than $100,000 as they pleaded guilty to another OHS violation in March.
In that incident, a worker ruptured a tendon while stepping into a pit.
