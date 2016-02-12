Evraz employee injured at Regina facility

An Evraz employee has been hospitalized after a workplace incident in Regina.

Company spokesperson Patrick Waldron said there was a mechanical failure at the Evraz melt shop on Monday afternoon at about 3 p.m. CST.

In an email to CBC, Waldron said there was an issue with a water pipe during the steel making process. That resulted in a sudden release of steam inside the shop.

One employee was injured.

The company says it is investigating the cause of the mechanical failure.

"As with any incident or injury, we are conducting a comprehensive investigation and review to determine potential steps to be taken to prevent such an incident and injury from happening again," Waldron said.