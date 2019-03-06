Evraz CEO 'shaken' by injuries at Regina facility

Evraz CEO Conrad Winkler says he's been "shaken" by the rash of injuries at the company's Regina facility over the last month.

Two workers and one contractor have sustained injuries at Evraz's Regina facilities in the past month.

A person working at Evraz's rolling mill in Regina was seriously injured on Feb. 6. Five days later, another worker was seriously hurt while operating a piece of equipment. The, this past Sunday, a contractor working was injured. An Evraz spokesperson said they were treated and released later that afternoon.

"We're really shaken here by those injuries," Winkler said.

He said the safety performance at the Regina facility is not acceptable.

Winkler said he's instructed the leadership team in Regina to hold discussions with supervisors, union leaders and co-workers to figure out what needs to change.

He said safety in the plants is a personal priority.

"I have spent a great deal of time with our employees here in Regina following those injuries and will continue to do so," Winkler said.