Sask. says every adult resident will have access to 1st vaccine dose by June

The Saskatchewan government says it will follow new federal guidelines to speed up its vaccination schedule. The province is expanding the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to up to 120 days.

Now all adults will have access to a first dose of vaccine by June, according the province.

"Saskatchewan is leading the nation in vaccine delivery and the promise of a predictable and increasing supply will ensure that every resident who wants a vaccine will be able to receive one that much faster," said Health Minister Paul Merriman in a statement Thursday.

"Based on the evidence, we will see protection for our general population increase, protecting those of us at highest risk."

The newly approved AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is expected to arrive in Sask. this month. Residents aged 60 to 64 and Phase 1 priority health-care workers will be offered the first 15,500 doses, according to the province.

The 60 to 64 age group have access to the new vaccine because the National Advisory Committee's recommends that AstraZeneca-Oxford supply be targeted to people younger than 65.



The province said administration of the AstraZeneca-Oxford doses will begin on March 22 and the doses will be distributed to six major hubs throughout the province.



All of the allocated doses are expected to be administered within one week on a by-appointment basis.

The province said health-care workers will receive a notification of their eligibility directly from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Members of the public who are eligible for vaccination will be able to book by phone. The province said its phone-in booking system is undergoing final testing and is expected to launch next week.