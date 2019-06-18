It's a place that's older than the province of Saskatchewan. Wascana Park was born out of a need to supply water for the railway back in the 1880s. Now it's home to many institutions, government, recreation facilities, the university, wildlife and more.



The park has changed many times in its long history. At one point, there was a jail by the lake and in the early 1900s, controversial plans for a lavish hotel in the park got Regina citizens talking. Fast-forward a century and park plans are still a hot topic of debate. With the construction of an office tower, new marsh land being created, and a proposed water park, people are weighing in on what should or shouldn't be a part of Wascana and we want to hear from you.

CBC Asks: What belongs in Wascana Park?



CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition is hosting a live show looking at Wascana Park.

You'll hear about the history, the politics and the natural beauty of this urban hub.

Event Details:

Back deck of the CBC Broadcast Centre Regina overlooking the park.

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Show starts at 6:00 am and ends at 8:37 am

There will be free coffee and treats.

