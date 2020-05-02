'Very quiet' summer on the horizon for event planners as COVID-19 restrictions continue

Summer is fast approaching in Saskatchewan — normally a busy time for event planners. But COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into their business and plans.

"It's very quiet," said Lisa Peters, who runs Eye Inspire Events in White City, Sask.

For the first while after the pandemic began, she says she was busy with handling cancellations and going through insurance claims.

But now, not much is happening at all for her company, which mostly does corporate events.

Some of her contacts have been laid off, and she said she had some large-scale events planned for October and November, but they've been cancelled.

Her company doesn't do weddings, but for those that do, summer is the peak time, she notes. Now, there's next to nothing.

"This is our busy time that we have just completely lost out on," Peters said.

It's possible to plan some virtual events, she said. She's working on one now with the Regina branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. It involves fewer hours than planning an event normally would, but it's a fundraiser for mental health and she said she wanted to find a way to make it work for the association.

This pandemic has widespread effects in Peters's industry.

"Not only on our end as event planners we're losing out, but you think of all the hotels, the suppliers, the [audio-visual people], the fundraisers that are losing out," she said. "It's so much more than me."

As for what comes next, Peters said she thinks the business will change quite a bit.

Even something as simple as signing in at a registration table will likely have to change, she said.

In the fourth phase of Saskatchewan's five-phase reopening plan, gatherings will increase to a maximum of 30. No date has been set for that, but when it happens, it's another thing planners will have to navigate, Peters said.

"I think event planners are going to have to come up with a new skill set."