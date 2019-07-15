Heavy storm and winds ravage town of Eston, Sask.

The town of Eston in west-central Saskatchewan was hammered by intense and damaging winds and driving rain.

It's too early to confirm whether or not a tornado had touched down nearby on Sunday evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Radar indicated a strong storm through Eston about 7:30," meteorologist Mike McDonald said. "There was some indication of rotation on the radar itself. We've had no ground confirmation of anyone seeing a tornado or funnel or any video of a tornado or funnel."

RCMP had asked the people of the town to stay home or take shelter somewhere safe.

The town activated its emergency operations centre in the town's Full Gospel Church. People who needed assistance or a place to stay the night were asked to take shelter there.

In Facebook updates, the town's page said the electricity in the town would remain off for at least 24 hours, and that was just after 10 p.m. CST Sunday night.

An update will be provided later Monday morning.

Eston is located about 60 kilometres southeast of Kindersley.