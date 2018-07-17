The end of an era: last private medical clinic in Eston, Sask. shuts doors for good

Rural Saskatchewan is a changing landscape in many ways. For Eston, Sask., residents, another change is coming their way.

After 88 years, their private medical clinic is closing its doors.

It started in 1930, with Dr. Samuel Holmes. His son, Dr. Stewart Holmes, became a doctor in Winnipeg and then came back to Eston to help his dad run the practice.

"It's been a tragedy," Stewart Holmes said of seeing the clinic close.

Holmes retired a few years ago at the age of 86. He is now 90.

"It's the end of [a] story. A clinic that used to see 15, 20, 30 patients every day is now empty."

A new doctor that had been brought in to practice at the clinic after Holmes retired is now working out of the Eston Health Centre, the only health care facility left in town.

He will be working only a few days a week in Eston and spending the rest of the time in Kindersley. Eston has a population of just over 1,000 people.

Though the clinic is now closed and the locks have been changed, the R.M. has allowed Holmes to have a room in the clinic.

"It's like his hobby room, but people go and visit him every day," said Alana Briggs, an Eston resident and friend of Holmes.

"I've gotten to know Dr. Holmes over the last year personally and he's such a wonderful person to spend time with," she said.

Briggs said Holmes still phones some of the senior citizens around Eston to check up on them.

"There's just this lovely community, this sense of community that Dr. Holmes maintains."

Holmes said that healthcare has changed so much since he started practicing. Eston is left with a nurse practitioner and a doctor who will only be in a few times a week.

"That is what healthcare in Eston is going to be saddled with," he said. "A far cry from the old times."

Holmes said he used to be on call 24/7.

When asked what kept him working until age 86, he said this: "My love of the work and my dedication to the people of the town of Eston and district."