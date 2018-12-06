2 arrested after long police chase ends with Estevan RCMP ramming fleeing vehicle

Two men are facing multiple charges after Estevan RCMP were led on a chase that ended with officers ramming a fleeing vehicle to stop it.

Police responded to a report of an abandoned truck north of Bienfait, Sask., on Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m. CST, according to a news release. Bienfait is about 15 kilometres east of Estevan.

The truck turned out to be stolen. Officers were towing the truck when another vehicle came down the same road. Officers tried to stop the driver, but the vehicle took off at high speed, police said.

Police located the fleeing vehicle in the Town of Bienfait. Two officers tried again to stop it, but again the vehicle sped off, this time toward Estevan, police said.

Officers located the suspect vehicle again on a back road near Roche Percee. Police said the fleeing vehicle lost control on the gravel road and collided with the RCMP vehicle, causing significant damage.

The damaged RCMP vehicle gave chase and another police vehicle from the Estevan Police Service Combined Traffic Services joined.

The pursuit lasted 17 kilometres from Roche Percee toward Highway 39. It ended when an RCMP vehicle ran into the fleeing suspect vehicle and forced it to stop, police said.

Two men were arrested. Neither was injured. A 32-year-old man from Edmonton is now facing eight charges, while a 32-year-old man from Invermere, B.C., is facing 11 charges.

Both are scheduled make their next court appearance at Estevan Provincial Court on Monday.