Man found dead inside burning vehicle on highway near Estevan

A 35-year-old Manitoba man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on the Highway 39 bypass near Estevan, RCMP say.

RCMP said a report came in just before midnight on Wednesday about a man trapped inside a burning vehicle.

Officers found a dead 35-year-old man from Manitoba in the vehicle.

RCMP said they will not be releasing the dead man's name and continue to investigate the incident.

There were no other people in the vehicle.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service will preform an autopsy in the coming days, RCMP said.