'Impaired driver caught here': Estevan woman hopes signs remind drunk drivers 'you can be caught'
MADD's Connie Hagel says she hopes to be able to go an entire month without posting one of the signs
An Estevan woman is sick and tired of drunk drivers in her community — and she's turned to a sign campaign in an effort to stop it.
Connie Hagel, who runs the Estevan chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, posts signs in the Saskatchewan city saying "Impaired driver caught here," to mark the locations where the drivers have been nabbed by police.
The signs don't identify who the drivers are, however.
Hagel said the reaction from people has been support — and it has left her flabbergasted.
Our impaired driver caught here signs are up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/maddcanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#maddcanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sgi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sgi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/estevanpolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#estevanpolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/AmZQDVaI6J">pic.twitter.com/AmZQDVaI6J</a>—@laceywaters65
"Oh my God, it's blown up. I didn't think it would be that popular," she said.
"I've got a lot of comments, and people saying, like, 'What a great idea. I saw your signs and it's just so positive.'"
Hagel's goal would be to go an entire month without putting the signs up, if that were possible.
She said she gets the information about where drivers are caught from the Estevan Police Service.
Of particular concern, she says, are those caught in residential areas — perhaps attempting to make a late night trip to the store after drinking, for example.
"So it just gives people a little bit of a reminder that you can be caught and we're going to advertise where you were caught."
With files from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition
