Estevan, Sask., man accused of killing mother died in hospital after police station shooting: SIRT

An Estevan, Sask., man died in a Regina hospital Wednesday after he stole a police officer's gun while in the Estevan police station, seriously injured an officer, then was shot by a second officer, according to Saskatchewan's police watchdog.

Estevan police had arrested the man, 19, earlier Wednesday after a separate incident that, ultimately, killed his mother.

The Estevan Police Service was called to an apartment on Sixth Street for a medical emergency early Wednesday morning. Responding officers found Karie Ann Guillas, 46, injured and bleeding. Paramedics rushed her to hospital, where she later died.

Police arrested a man at the scene. In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) confirmed he was Guillas's 19-year-old son, but the agency did not name him.

Police brought the man to the Estevan police station for processing, SIRT said. When police were photographing him, a "confrontation" occurred and the man got hold of an officer's gun and an officer was shot, suffering a serious injury, SIRT said.

A second Estevan police officer shot the man, SIRT said.

SIRT said police officers provided first aid to both people until paramedics arrived and sent them to hospital in Estevan. Both were eventually airlifted about 185 kilometres northwest to a hospital in Regina, SIRT said.

Estevan police previously said the officer was in stable condition, but did not release the 19-year-old man's health status. SIRT confirmed Friday the 19-year-old had died in hospital shortly after 3:45 p.m. CST Wednesday.

The Estevan Police Service notified SIRT Wednesday about the police shooting at the station. The police oversight agency, which investigates cases of serious injury and death involving police, sent its civilian executive director Greg Gudelot and five investigators to Estevan.

The team will investigate the actions of police during the incident, SIRT said. A final report of its findings will be released publicly within 90 days of the investigation ending.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the Estevan police officer's injuries. An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News there is no update to the investigation at this time.

The Estevan Police Service is investigating Guillas's death, which it has labelled a homicide. The service has said her son was the only suspect so far.